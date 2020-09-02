Suspect in 1991 Missouri death out of jail after posting million-dollar bail

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 43-year-old Fulton man charged with killing a 14-year-old classmate in 1991 is out of jail after posting a $1 million cash bond.

William Christopher Niemet will be supervised and must wear a GPS tracker after being released from Cole County jail Monday.

Niemet is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Greg Jones, whose body was found in June 1991 near Russellville after he was reported missing in April of that year. Jones had been shot in the head.

Niemet pleaded not guilty in March.

A probable cause statement filed when Niemet was charged does not provide a motive for the shooting.