ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman facing trial for murder in St. Francois County is on the loose a week after posting bond.

Megan Cole

In March 2020, the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Megan Cole with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and abandonment of a corpse.

Cole was one of two people accused of beating and strangling Anthony D. O’Harver, then wrapping his body in a large section of carpet.

At the time, Cole was ordered to remain jailed without bond until her trial.

However, on June 14, the St. Francois County Circuit Court allowed Cole, 29, to post a $500,000 bond, under the conditions of house arrest and GPS ankle monitoring.

On June 22, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said Cole removed her GPS device and fled her home in Farmington.

Anyone with information on Cole’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 573-756-3252 or 573-431-3131, or call your local law enforcement agency.