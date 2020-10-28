Suspect in custody following bank robbery, police chase in Jefferson County

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – A bank robbery led to an exchange of gunfire and a suspect forcing his way into a woman’s apartment in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said a suspect is in custody following a manhunt. The suspect is accused of robbing the First State Community Bank in Imperial, Missouri just before 10 a.m.

The suspect ditched his getaway car, a Gray Mercedes with Illinois license plates, at Walden Pond apartments near Highway 30 and Little Brennan.

Pat Roeder, a resident of the apartments, said she saw the suspect as she was leaving just after 10 a.m.

“I was sitting at the light and he turned in,” Roeder said. “I was waiting for the light to change. There were four police cars: 1, 2, 3, 4. The light changed and I left. Sirens were blaring.”

Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, said the suspect got out of the vehicle and started running.

“Our deputy that was in the pursuit was close by,” Bissell said. “Suspect turned and fired at the deputy at least once. Our deputy returned fire, not sure how many times yet.”

Authorities gave this statement: “It started with a bank robbery at the First State Community Bank about 5 miles away on Old Highway 21. A nearby deputy saw that wanted gray Mercedes and pursued it onto Highway 141 and then Highway 30. Deputies set out spike strips on the highway which flattened the suspect’s tires just before he pulled off into the apartment complex. No one was hit in the gunfire exchange. The suspect forced a woman to take him into her apartment. The suspect was arrested.”

“We were able to identify the door that appeared to be forced and then heard the woman yelling, ‘he’s in here,’” Bissell said. “We were able to get her out safely. The suspect was essentially cornered inside. We are able to take him into custody without further incident.”

There was no word on whether police recovered any stolen cash or the suspect’s gun.

Formal charges have yet to be filed as of late Wednesday afternoon. The range of possible charges include bank robbery, assault on law enforcement, and kidnapping.

