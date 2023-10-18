ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police claim a man’s quick confession resulted in charges for Wednesday’s double murder in the Benton Park West neighborhood.

Edward Labrier, 60, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He’s accused of killing his roommates. Authorities have not disclosed their identities. Police said the victims were 63 and 77, respectively.

Police responded to a call for a suspected explosive device near Pennsylvania and Upton around 3:30 a.m. They claim Labrier approached them and confessed to killing his roommates inside their residence in the 3000 block of Wyoming Street.

“It really is sad,” said Roosevelt Clark, a neighbor of the victims. “They were good people.”

A probable cause statement filed with court documents in this case indicates Labrier told police he heard voices. Nearby residents are having a tough time processing the tragedy.

“It’s a really quiet neighborhood,” said Dee Power.

Clark said, “Everybody knows each other and tries to get along with each other.”