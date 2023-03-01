ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged and is now in custody in connection with the hit-and-run crash in St. Louis that claimed the lives of four people.

Police confirmed suspect Cedric Dixon, 34, had turned himself in around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A long list of charges, including four counts of involuntary manslaughter, has been filed against Dixon. A probable cause statement indicates Dixon has been identified by Saint Louis University security guards who came into contact with him after the crash.

Balloons were waving in the wind at the intersection of Forest Park Parkway and Grand Boulevard Wednesday night. The tribute marked the area where four occupants of an SUV were killed by a reckless driver early Sunday morning.

Corntrail McKinley, Anthony Robinson, Richard Boyd, and Bryanna Johnson were all killed in the crash. Four other occupants survived.

The probable cause statement alleges Dixon ran a red light, was speeding, and drove the wrong way while dodging traffic. The SUV carrying eight occupants tumbled off the overpass.