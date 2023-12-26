ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons is investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the shooting at around 5:57 a.m. on the 10000 block of Sheldon Drive. Upon arrival, the man shot was quickly taken to a nearby hospital. He later died from the injuries.

The suspect involved in the shooting is in custody but has not been identified. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.