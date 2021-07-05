Suspect in custody after stabbing man in neck on Kingshighway Boulevard

ST. LOUIS – A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed in the neck in the Fountain Park neighborhood Monday at about 12:00 p.m.

At the scene in the 1200 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard, witnesses pointed out the suspect’s vehicle. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, it fled, and a pursuit ensued.

When the pursuit ended, the suspect tried to flee on foot. The male suspect was taken into custody in the 5200 block of St. Louis Avenue.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. Police said he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital by EMS.

