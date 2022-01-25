Suspect in custody after woman stabbed at Maryland Heights hotel

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Police said a suspect is in custody after a woman was stabbed multiple times at a Maryland Heights hotel early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened inside a hotel room at the Extended Stay America located on Lackland Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim crying out for help with multiple stab wounds.

Some guests said they woke up to a crime scene.

“I was scared for our lives. It was terrifying when I woke up and heard her say get off me,” said a hotel guest, identified only as Daniel. “There was a big loud commotion, and I got woke up, and after that, we ended up hearing more commotion going on. This lady was getting assaulted. Dishes flying, furniture breaking, iron boards, all of that.”

Investigators said the incident happened between a man and a woman who knew each other, yet it’s unclear what type of relationship they had.

“The female was assaulted by the male. She had multiple stab wounds that are non-life-threatening,” said Maryland Heights police officer Terry Mancusi.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The local non-profit Harrison Referral Services connects domestic violence victims with resources. The CEO and founder, Lizzie Harrison, said her heart goes out to the victim and her family.

“In my first marriage, I was a victim of domestic violence,” Harrison said. “My abuser tried to kill me. He stalked me. I had three children, and I had to run for my life.”

Harrison said she has noticed an uptick in domestic violence cases. Authorities said if you know someone in a domestic violence situation to seek help immediately.

“We need to get you help, if you are in a relationship, whether you are a male or female so that you don’t become victim of an assault,” said officer Mancusi.

If you know someone in a domestic violence situation you can visit the following link for resources: https://harrisonsreferralservices.com/about/

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).