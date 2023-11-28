AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly double stabbing in Aurora that took place in October has been extradited back to Colorado, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The suspect, Deven Jay Dobbins, 30, was arrested late last month in Missouri, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora Police reported that two apparent stabbing victims were found in the 11200 and 11300 block of East Colfax Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 16. They both were rushed to local hospitals and died of their injuries.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Otto Washington, 58, and Desmond Thomas, 44.

Aurora police originally detained two people of interest on Oct. 17 for interviews, releasing one and holding the other on outstanding warrants that were unrelated to the stabbing.

Dobbins was “developed” as a suspect in the investigation, according to the Aurora Police Department. The agency obtained a nationwide warrant and later discovered the suspect was in Brookfield, Missouri.

The Brookfield Police Department, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in searching for Dobbins. A Missouri State Trooper arrested the fugitive on Oct. 28.

“Our law enforcement partners in Brookfield, Linn County and with the Missouri State Highway Patrol provided amazing support to our investigation and invested many hours searching for Mr. Dobbins,” said Sean Mitchell, lieutenant with Aurora’s Major Crime Homicide Unit, in a release. “An alert state trooper assigned to assist with the search located Dobbins walking down the street and arrested him without incident.”

Dobbins was booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on Nov. 18 and is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. No additional arrests are expected for this case, according to the agency.