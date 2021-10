ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The suspect in an early morning break-in Wednesday was caught in the act.

Officers were alerted to a burglary at about 3:00 a.m. at a Dollar General on Halls Ferry Road and Chambers Road in north St. Louis County.

The suspect was inside the store when they arrived and was quickly arrested.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.