ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A smash-and-grab at a south county jewelry store leads to an arrest. The police say this man is responsible for more than a dozen other burglaries.

The suspect is Joshua John Simmons-Pollard. Police said that he went on a crime spree in St. Louis City and County between November 30 and December 15. On December 6, he was accused of busting the windows of ‘Glitter on Gravois’ in Sappington Plaza, breaking into jewelry cases, and stealing several pieces.

Simmons-Pollard is also accused of a burglary at Imo’s on Jefferson, ‘Tucker’s Place’ on South 12th Street, ‘Courtesy Diner’ on Hampton, an ATM on Manchester, and many more. Investigators revealed that he was captured on surveillance video at every burglary.