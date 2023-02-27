ST. LOUIS – The driver who ran a red light and caused a fatal collision over the weekend at a notorious Midtown intersection is still at large on Monday.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of South Grand Avenue and the Forest Park Parkway.

Police claim a 2004 Chevy Impala was driving southbound on Grand Avenue, ran a stoplight, went into the northbound lanes, and struck a 2021 Chevy Tahoe in the intersection. The Tahoe went off the South Grand overpass and landed upside down on the Forest Park Parkway.

The driver of the Impala fled the scene.

Eight people were in the Tahoe at the time of the crash. Four passengers died, three others were seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The driver also had to be hospitalized.

Corntrail McKinley was one of the people killed in the hit-and-run. He was 20.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by his sister, he and his brother, along with friends, were on their way home when they were hit. He’s described as someone who was “very sweet and stayed to himself.”

McKinley is survived by a 2-year-old son, Kash.

Police have not yet released the names of victims or those injured.

Students at nearby Saint Louis University received a notification on their phones to alert them on what was going on as crews worked to clear the scene.

One of them was walking to church when he learned about this tragedy.

“I’ll be praying for the other injured people, that hopefully they’ll make it safe,” said Sunggyuo Kim. “Just having to cross here every day going into school. It seems pretty dangerous.”