GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. – The man accused of shooting two Hermann police officers and killing one of them is back in court on Tuesday.

Kenneth Simpson’s attorneys filed a request to change the venue and the judge. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Gasconade County Courthouse. 35-year-old Simpson is accused of shooting officers Mason Griffith and Adam Sullentrup when they tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants back in March.

Griffith died at the scene and Sullentrup is still recovering from his injuries. Simpson faces charges of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors have called for the death penalty.