Suspect in Jennings drive-by murder arrested

JENNINGS, Mo. – The suspect in an Oct. 2020 drive-by murder in Jennings was arrested Thursday, just three days after being charged for the crime.

The murder took place just after 11:50 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2020, in the 8700 block of Lucas and Hunt Road.

Officers found the victim, later identified as 19-year-old Ryan Hampton of Bridgeton, with at least one gunshot wound. Hampton was taken to a local hospital and died shortly after arrival.

Police said two kids, a 9-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy, were injured in the shooting. They were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Investigators learned Hampton and the two children were traveling northbound on Lucas and Hunt when a black Jeep Cherokee pulled alongside and people inside that vehicle opened fire. The two vehicles collided and the Cherokee was left inoperable in the roadway. The victim’s vehicle came to a stop just off the roadway on Lucas and Hunt.

The two suspects in the Jeep Cherokee ran north from the scene.

On Jan. 11, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office identified 19-year-old Cameron Bernard as the shooter.

Bernard was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with a motor vehicle, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Bernard was taken into custody and is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

There was no information given on the second suspect.

