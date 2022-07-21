LIBERTY, Mo. – The man accused of killing a North Kansas City police officer appeared in a Clay County Courtroom to be officially charged with the crimes.

Joshua T. Rocha, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for killing Officer Daniel Vasquez.

Rocha appeared in person during the hearing where a judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. The court will also appoint a public defender to represent Rocha.

He is held on $2 million bond. The judge scheduled a bond hearing for next week.

While audio and video recordings were not allowed inside the courtroom, FOX4’s Tia Johnson attended the hearing. She reported the courtroom was packed with officers as well as Vasquez’s friends and family.

North Kansas City officers escorted Rocha from jail to his arraignment. They placed officer Vasquez’s handcuffs on Rocha to take him to court.

According to the probable cause statement, Vazquez stopped Rocha for an expired tag on his car Tuesday morning.

The documents shows Rocha later admitted to shooting Vasquez five times with a rifle. He told officers he shot the officer because he didn’t want to go to jail or have his car towed.

The Clay County prosecutor hasn’t said if he will seek the death penalty in the case.