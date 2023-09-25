AFFTON, Mo., – The man who was involved in a shootout with police in Affton last week has died.

Police responded to the call for a domestic disturbance at the man’s house on Wednesday evening. 59-year-old Karl Schuhe was said to be sitting on the front porch of his residence holding two guns.

The police explained that he was intoxicated and refused to let the person who called 911 out. They added that Schuhe pointed his weapons at the officers, and then they exchanged gunfire.

Schuhe was struck and then taken into custody at a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries on Saturday night.