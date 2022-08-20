ST. LOUIS – One man is believed to be responsible for pair of home invasions that occurred within an hour of each other in the Shaw neighborhood in south St. Louis.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, both crimes occurred on the afternoon of August 19.

The first home invasion happened at 4:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Shaw Boulevard. The female victim told police a man crawled into her home through a rear window and brandished a handgun. He demanded electronics and then attacked the woman before fleeing.

At 5:10 p.m., police responded to another call for a “hold up” in the 3800 block of Russell Boulevard, less than a quarter-mile from the original crime. The female victim in this incident told police a man entered her kitchen through an unlocked door, pointed a handgun at her, and demanded money and jewelry. The woman complied with the suspect’s demands and he left the residence.

Caldwell said officers searched the area for the suspect and located the man in a nearby alley. Police chased the man on foot and apprehended him on S. 39th Street.

Property belonging to both victims was found in the suspect’s possession, Caldwell said. The man also had a handgun.

The suspect has not been formally charged as of Saturday afternoon.