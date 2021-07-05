Suspect in triple shooting taken into custody after standoff in south county

ST. LOUIS – Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a triple shooting Monday morning in the Lemay neighborhood.

The shooting happened at about 1:22 a.m. near the intersection of Gentry Avenue Goetz Avenue. All three victims have been taken to the hospital. The victims are two women and a juvenile male. Police said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police said a Tactical Operations Unit was at the scene when a suspect was armed and barricaded inside of a residence in the 300 block of Goetz Avenue.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell is at the scene and witnessed officials taking one person into custody.

