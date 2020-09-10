St. Louis police shoot armed man in Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – An armed suspect was injured Thursday morning during a police shooting in north St. Louis.

Just before 5:00 a.m., police received calls about multiple shots fired in the area of Marcus and Farlin in the Penrose neighborhood.

According to St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, when officers arrived, one of the officers got out of their patrol vehicle and told the suspect to drop his weapon. The man ignored verbal commands and fired at the officers’ patrol car, which sustained damage.

One of the officers fired and struck the armed suspect, Chief Hayden said. The suspect then ran around the corner to the 4700 block of Kossuth where he collapsed. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his upper torso. He remains listed in critical condition.

Chief Hayden confirmed one officer was involved in the shooting but that officer was not injured.

Officers recovered three guns at the scene — the gun that was fired by the suspect and two others from a nearby porch. At least 40 shell casings were found in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

