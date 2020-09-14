Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is investigating an officer involved shooting in the Greater Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis. Police say the shooting occurred in the 4200 block of Kennerly Avenue.

Chief John Hayden says the shooting was preceded by an accident that happened on Kennerly Avenue just after 7 p.m. The vehicle involved in the accident had 2 occupants who fled the car. An officer responding to the accident saw the occupants running and chased them in his vehicle. At a fence in the 4200 block of Cottage one of the occupants pointed a weapon at the officer. The officer fired his service weapon several times striking the suspect in the arm and lower extremities.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment. The second suspect was captured and taken into custody.

No other persons or officers were injured.