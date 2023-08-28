FLORISSANT, Mo. — There is a heavy police presence in the 6800 block of Parker Road. Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after an attempted carjacking.

Police say the suspect approached a woman in the parking lot of the strip mall Monday morning and attempted to steal her car. She was able to stop him, and the suspect walked away from the woman.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect fired shots at an officer, striking his police cruiser. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect with a bullet.

While waiting for an ambulance, the officer gave the suspect medical aid. The suspect has been taken to the hospital for treatment. The officer was uninjured during the shootout.

St. Louis County Police say that Parker Road is shut down between Partridge Run Drive and Ranch View Drive for the shooting investigation.