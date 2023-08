ST. LOUIS – A man suspected of kidnapping his girlfriend’s child in a stolen car is arrested Wednesday morning.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the ending of the police chase. The maroon Dodge Challenger was reported stolen with the 4-year-old boy inside. It was finally stopped at Goodfellow Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue.

He led police on a short chase with speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The child is said to be unharmed and is reunited with his mother.