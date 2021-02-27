Suspect on the loose: Woman hits officer with his cruiser after stealing it in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Police are searching for a woman who stole a trooper’s patrol car, hitting him with his cruiser when trying to flee Friday. It seems a foot chase continues between police and the woman.

Police say just before 5:30 pm., a call came in about a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper being injured with his cruiser being stolen by a suspect.

The highway patrol says while investigating a stolen car, the woman was in custody in handcuffs and slipped out of them. She then jumped into the trooper’s car and struck the trooper with his car before driving off.

She then wrecked the car and took off on foot.

The trooper’s injury is not life threatening.

FOX2 will provide more information as it becomes available.

