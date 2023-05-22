ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Major Case Squad has been activated following a triple shooting inside a St. Peters home. One man is dead, and two others are wounded, including a 13-year-old girl.

The shooting occurred at the Country Creek Solutions Subdivision on Country Acres Drive around 1:40 a.m. Monday. Investigators said when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound and two others also suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police later identified the deceased as 57-year-old Darin Gosejohn. One victim is 13 years old, and the other is a 45-year-old woman. Police said they were transported to a nearby hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Now the search is on for the gunman.

Some St. Peters residents are reacting to waking up to crime scene tape and multiple police vehicles in their normally quiet subdivision.

“It’s a terrible tragedy to be woken up to gunfire,” said Steve Jones.

At least 18 investigators from the Major Case Squad are assisting the St. Peters Police Department in the investigation. Officials said all three people were residents of the home, and they are all related.

“Following up on leads and working this case to try and draw a conclusion as quick as possible,” said Sgt. Melissa Doss with the St. Peters Police Department. “We will say especially when a child is involved, the 13-year-old, that definitely makes it even worse.”

The victim’s neighbors are in shock.

“Especially when it’s two doors down from your house,” Jones said. “I lots of questions about what happened. It makes you concerned for your safety.”

“I mean, I’ve walked up and down this street coming home from school after sports or whatnot and choir,” said Andrew Nevenner. “I just never would have thought something like this would have happened.”

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or the St. Peters Police Department at 636-278-2222.