O’FALLON, Mo. – An investigation is still unfolding Monday morning after police in O’Fallon, Missouri, shot and killed a suspect. It all started with shots being fired just outside O’Fallon City Hall.

Authorities have not released a lot of information about what happened in this case. We do know that this all began late Sunday afternoon with the suspect firing shots at the clock tower just feet from O’Fallon City Hall. It appears that there is damage to three of the four sides of the clock.

A resident who lives near City Hall told FOX 2 that they heard gunshots in the area late Sunday afternoon. Police said that they don’t know why the individual was firing shots at the clock tower.

It’s known that the police were able to get a description of the vehicle that authorities shared that the suspect was driving. O’Fallon officers tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and a pursuit started. It ended near Spring Court in unincorporated St. Charles County.

The public information officer for the O’Fallon Police Department explained that it’s soon in the investigation to go into details about the officer involved in the shooting itself, but police do confirm that the suspect is dead.

Here is what the police told FOX 2 about the incident:

“We had a report saying a subject was firing a weapon at the clock tower and our officers responded to the area and then located a vehicle that fit that description and then a pursuit was initiated when the vehicle failed to yield,” O’Fallon Police Department’s Sgt. Bryan Harr said. “St. Charles County critical incident team’s been activated; they will handle the investigation from here, but everything started in O’Fallon. It was involving O’Fallon officers.

That critical incident team is a multi-jurisdictional unit that conducts investigations of high-level and officer-involved critical incidents. The police have not released the age or identity of the suspect in this case.

At this point, they won’t confirm whether the suspect was a male or a female. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.