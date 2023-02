ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in a failed carjacking on Wednesday morning.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez captured footage of the scene, located at a gas on the 1300 block of North Tucker. Police said a man attempted to rob a driver, when the victim shot and killed the suspect.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the area. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.