ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is behind bars after he reportedly robbed a golf cart and held a golf club employee at gunpoint earlier this month in north St. Louis County.

Prosecutors have charged Kevin Smith, 51, with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of armed criminal action.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Smith showed a gun before stealing a golf cart at the Normandie Golf Club on July 23, 2023.

When a worker approached him, he showed the gun and took off in the golf cart. Within minutes, police found Smith down the street operating a golf cart. Police also recovered the firearm suspected in the robbery.

Smith is jailed in St. Louis County on a $100,000 bond. If convicted, he could spend up to life in prison.