Suspect taken into custody for body found in apartment over the weekend

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have taken into custody 41-year-old Earnest Moore of St. Louis related to a homicide that occurred this past weekend in the 3500 block of Bingham. Moore has been charged with murder first-degree and armed criminal action.

Sunday, August 31st, just after 8 a.m. officers arriving on the scene for a call of a shooting discovered the body of male victim who had been shot. The victim died at the scene.

Believing a suspect may be still on the scene hiding in an apartment near the crime scene, a St. Louis County SWAT was called in to make entry to the apartment, but suspect was not located.

The victim has been identified at 40-year-old Michael Chapman of St. Louis.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.