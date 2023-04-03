ST. LOUIS – Police are linking a St. Louis man to multiple thefts at storage units in south city, claiming he walked away with thousands of dollars of renters’ belongings.

Authorities began their investigation two years ago in April 2021, when Matthew Wayne Pelich, 45, allegedly committed dozens of criminal offenses.

Pelich has been charged with multiple counts of burglary, property damage, and stealing.

According to the probable cause statement, he targeted at least three storage facilities in south St. Louis, located just miles apart.

From April 2021 to January 2022, Pelich allegedly stole items from several units at EZ Storage in the 4100 block of Chippewa. The facility is now owned by Life Storage. One victim said hundreds of dollars’ worth of jewelry, designer clothes, and other valuable items were stolen from her unit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The burglaries continued in March 2022 at the U-Haul Moving & Storage located at South Kingshighway and Interstate 44. Authorities claim Pelich did not act alone, and broke into more units, stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from units, including large tools and heavy equipment.

The break-ins continued months later, just down the road.

Pelich was allegedly captured on video and identified by two eyewitnesses while stealing merchandise from units at Devon Self Storage on South Kingshighway.

Investigators say Pelich admitted to some of the break-ins and identified himself in some of the videos.

Victims are hoping to get some of the stolen goods back, but it’s unclear when that will happen.