Suspect to be identified in MetroBus shooting today

PINE LAWN, Mo. – The Major Case Squad and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be holding a press conference at 11:00 am to discuss the charges being filed against the suspect in the shooting of a MetroBus driver. Charging documents and the suspect’s booking photo will be released then. A person of interest was taken into custody Monday in connection to this case.

Jonathan Cobb

Detectives stopped a red Chrysler PT Cruiser at Jennings Station Road near Greyling Drive on Monday because it matched the description of a vehicle that may be connected to the case. The man driving the PT Cruiser was taken into custody.

Metro bus driver Jonathan Cobb was shot around 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road. Passengers reported that a single gunshot from outside of the bus struck Cobb, causing him to crash.

Cobb remains hospitalized in critical condition. Several passengers were on the bus, but none of them were injured from the gunshot.