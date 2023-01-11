CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A suspect is on the run after Creve Coeur officers attempted to arrest him Wednesday morning in a vehicle theft.

Police first attempted to arrest the suspect around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Cross Creek Drive. The suspect got out of the car and ran away.

About an hour later, police searched around the area and spotted the suspect again. He got away from officers a second time. Creve Coeur police say h was last seen in the area of Interstate 270, heading north of Olive Boulevard.

The Creve Coeur Police Department says the vehicle was stolen out of St. Louis City. Authorities have recovered it and will examine it for possible evidence.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with black and white checkered pants and a surgical mask. He is not believed to be in the Creve Coeur area as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

No arrests have yet been made in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Creve Coeur Police Department at 314-432-8000 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Last week, FOX 2 reported about a spike in car thefts investigated in Creve Coeur, at least one that involved a carjacker sliding into local gas stations. After the latest theft, police remind residents, “Keep it yours, lock your doors, and take your keys.