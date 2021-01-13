Suspect wanted for vandalizing over 10 businesses in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police say the search is on for whoever vandalized dozens of businesses in Jennings and surrounding communities. Most of them have been churches and non-profit groups.

The vandalism happened over a month’s period starting Dec. 12. The latest crime occurred Monday.

Authorities released surveillance images of the man they believe threw pieces of concrete through the front windows of the now boarded-up buildings. He was also possibly using a hammer.

“This individual made no attempts to enter any structure to commit any burglary,” Sgt. Luis Perez of the St. Louis County Police Department said. “The crime is bizarre as to why this individual committing all these property damages.”

In one incident, Pastor Anthony Trice of Covenant for Life International Church said the culprit knocked out dozens of windows and burned vehicles.

It’s about $40,000 worth of damage and a huge mess.

“We came to the church building and we noticed windows were broken out,” Trice said. “We did not have a clue what was going on. We looked at our cameras and we saw an individual come up on our property and just started throwing rocks through windows and bust out windows on our church vans.”

The church’s surveillance cameras recorded the vandal in action, and although the video was given to police, Pastor Trice said the vandal keeps coming back.

“This is like the 5th time coming up on our property, maybe three weeks ago, he burned our church vans,” Trice said. “We are praying for you, you need Christ in your life, we are not mad at you, we forgive you but there are consequences for your actions.”

The dates, locations, and businesses that were vandalized are:

12/10/2020 – 6716 Emma Avenue – Noah’s Ark Church

12/19/2020 – 5733 Hodiamont Street – Calvary West Missionary Baptist Church

12/22/2020 – 6814 West Florissant Avenue – This That and the Other

12/22/2020 – 6616 West Florissant Avenue – Community Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church

12/22/2020 – 6614 West Florissant Avenue – North County Community Development

12/22/2020 – 6604 West Florissant Avenue – Cardinal Business Supply

12/22/2020 – 6818 West Florissant Avenue

12/22/2020 – 6824 West Florissant Avenue – Beauty Connection

1/11/2021 – 6805 West Florissant Avenue – D’s Place

1/11/2021 – 6809 West Florissant Avenue – Masjid

1/11/2021 – 6815 West Florissant Avenue – Diamond and Gold Jewelers

1/11/2021 – 6817 West Florissant Avenue – Shady Bootz Boutique

Those with any information that could further the investigation should contact the lead detective at (314)568-7684.