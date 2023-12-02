BALLWIN, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a suspect who allegedly robbed a bank Saturday afternoon in Ballwin.

The robbery happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday at the PNC Bank in the 15000 block of Manchester Road.

Investigators say the suspect shared a written note to the teller and demanded money. The teller complied, and the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Ballwin Police say the suspect left the bank on foot. The suspect was heading westbound from the bank, wearing dark clothing and a mask. No surveillance photos of the suspect are available at this time.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact the Ballwin Police Department at 636-227-9636.