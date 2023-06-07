ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a man accused in a murder investigation from earlier this year on Chippewa Street.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says Kobe Dotson, 19, was fatally shot in the 2800 block of Chippewa Street on April 26, 2023, leading to a crash. Three other teens also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Investigators say all four victims were inside a truck that was reversing on Chippewa Street when a suspect fired shots. The driver then hit a fire hydrant, causing both driver side doors to be ripped off. The driver then crashed into a home.

Police say Dotson suffered gunshot wounds and was also ejected from the vehicle after the crash. He later died from his injuries at a hospital.

SLMPD shared a few surveillance photos and videos of the wanted suspect. He is seen wearing a hat, shorts and bright-colored shirt that reads “First Row” on the back. Police say the shirt is bright pink and promotes the First Row Art & Design Dept.

Surveillance videos shared by SLMPD show the suspect walking around several parts of the city with a gun in his hand. Police have not determined the identity of the suspect.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact SLMPD at 314-444-0100.