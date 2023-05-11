The FBI and Ferguson Police Department are searching for a man accused in a Ferguson bank robbery Thursday morning. (Photos courtesy: FBI)

The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at a US Bank in the 200 block of North Florissant Road.

Investigators have not disclosed information as to how much might have been stolen or whether there were any injuries stemming from the robbery.

Police are searching for the suspect, who was described as a Black man around six feet tall. He was caught on surveillance video wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt, black pants, a hat, glasses and a medical mask, carrying a black backpack.

Surveillance video also captured the suspect leaving the bank getting into a grey SUV with black and silver alloy wheels, driven by the second suspect. Police are also searching for that driver, who was described as a Black man wearing a white t-shirt. The vehicle and suspects were last seen traveling westbound on Airport Road.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation or identifying the suspects, contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.