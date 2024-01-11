JENNINGS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a suspect linked to a robbery of a credit union in Jennings.

The robbery happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Louis Community Credit Union location at 7345 West Florissant Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect entered the credit union and demanded money in a note to the teller. The suspect ended up with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect took off in a newer-model black Toyota Camry and drove away from the parking lot. The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on West Florissant Avenue.

Police shared surveillance photos of the suspect and vehicle wanted in the investigation. The suspect is seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a Firehouse Subs logo, black pants and a surgical mask.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).