ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a man accused of robbing a woman at Tower Grove Park last month.

The robbery happened in the evening hours of June 6 near Center Cross Drive and Magnolia Avenue.

Investigators say a woman was being followed by a suspect from the 3100 block of Morgan Ford Road. Once at the park, the suspect reportedly approached her and threatened to shoot her is she didn’t hand over some items. Although the suspect did not display a weapon, the one complied and handed over her purse before he drove away.

Police shared several surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in the investigation. At a convenience store, the suspect is pictured wearing a unique hooded sweatshirt with the words “SCAM LIKELY” on the hood and “STILL STUCK IN THAT ONE BAG” on the chest. The photos are believed to be from a few days after the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s District Two detectives at 314-444-0100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).