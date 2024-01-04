ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are searching for a suspect in connection with two recent ATM burglaries in north St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Department released several photos Thursday of the wanted suspect during an apparent ATM heist earlier this week.

Police say the suspect broke into an ATM around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 9200 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard, taking off with thousands of dollars.

The suspect was caught on camera with black clothing and used a newer-model Jeep Grand Cherokee in the crime, possibly a Trackhawk model.

Investigators say the Jeep was possibly a black or gray Jeep that was recently painted white. The jeep also had dark wheels and two hood vents.

The St. Louis County Police Department released several photos Thursday of the wanted suspect during an apparent ATM heist earlier this week. (Courtesy: St. Louis County Police Department)

The St. Louis County Police Department released several photos Thursday of the wanted suspect during an apparent ATM heist earlier this week. (Courtesy: St. Louis County Police Department)

The St. Louis County Police Department released several photos Thursday of the wanted suspect during an apparent ATM heist earlier this week. (Courtesy: St. Louis County Police Department)

Police say a similar burglary occurred at the same ATM location in November, and the suspect is believed to be connected to both incidents.

If you have any relevant information on the burglary, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-568-7684.