ST. LOUIS – Shots fired in downtown St. Louis led to an officer-involved shooting overnight.

According to reports, police went to 10th Street and Locust Street around 11:00 p.m. where they chased a suspect into an alley where he hid behind a dumpster. Officers would graze the man in the arm as he then came from behind the dumpster with a pistol, shooting at them. The suspect is described as a man in his 30s who is possibly homeless.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition. The pistol was recovered at the scene.