ST. LOUIS – Arson is suspected in a warehouse fire Tuesday night in south St. Louis.

It started around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Custom Fabricating Company on the Ridgewood and Taft Avenues in the Bevo Neighborhood.

Investigators found the fire started in several unconnected locations, so they called in police and arson investigators. No injuries have been reported.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.