Suspected car clouters arrested in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A car of suspected prowlers led to shots being fired and a police chase in Jefferson County on Wednesday morning.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies got a call just before 4:50 a.m. for individuals prowling through vehicles at the Turtle Creek Apartments.

A police sergeant headed to the scene said he noticed some activity in the car lot next door.

As the sergeant pulled into the lot, shots rang out.

Bissell said those shots were not directed at the sergeant but rather a 58-year-old woman who resides at the BBC Motors lot. She was in her home when she heard a window to the office break. When she walked outside to check on things the suspects started firing at her. Bissell said multiple shell casing from two guns were found at BBC Motors.

The three suspects then took off. One individual fled on foot. He was found a short time later walking along Highway 141.

The other two suspects ran back to the apartments and got into a Toyota Camry. Bissell said that’s when the police pursuit began.

The suspects headed south on Highway 141 towards Arnold. After about four miles they exited at Astra Way. Bissell said the suspects jumped out of the car and tried to run. The car rolled over the foot of one of the suspects and both were taken into custody without incident.

Detectives later learned that the Camry and a second vehicle left at Turtle Creek Apartments were stolen from St. Louis City or County.

They believe the three suspects in custody are everyone involved. They hope to have warrants issued in this case very soon.