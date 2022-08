ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Frontenac Police vehicle was hit by a “suspected impaired driver” Saturday night.

The Frontenac Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer was “participating in a saturation patrol looking for impaired drivers.” The officer was conducting a traffic stop when their vehicle was hit.

Everyone involved had non-life threatening injuries.

The Frontenac Police Department wants to remind everyone to drive sober.