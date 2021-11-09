Suspected serial killer charged for St. Louis murders and shootings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The FBI says that a serial killer stalking St. Louis area streets this September was arrested on Saturday while traveling by train back from Kansas City to St. Louis. Perez Reed, 25, is accused of shooting at least six victims with the same .40-caliber gun. Four of his victims died from their wounds.

Perez Reed

Investigators in the city of St. Louis have now charged Reed for four of the shootings he is suspected of committing. The city is charging him with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and assault. They believe he is a danger to the community.

We are also learning more about the series of shootings that left four people dead and two injured. St. Louis Police say that a .40 caliber shell casing was found at each of these crime scenes. Reed was found with a gun that matched the casings and fired the bullets when he was arrested while his train stopped in Independence, Missouri.

Court documents state that Reed met one of his victims near a gas station on September 16th at West Florissant and Adelaide Avenues. He shot her in the face later with a .40 caliber handgun in the backyard of a home in the 4500 block of Adelaide Ave. The victim survived the shooting but has significant injuries.

Pamela Abercrombie

Reed met Pamela Abercrombie later the same day in the 3800 block of West Florissant Avenue. The Probable Cause statement says that Reed walked up to her and shot her in the head. The gunshot wound was fatal.

On September 18th Reed met Carey Ross in the 1500 block of Mullanphy. She was shot in the torso with a .40 caliber handgun and died from her injuries.

Reed is also connected to several other shootings in St. Louis County and Kansas City. All of the crimes involved the same gun what investigators call a “distinctive style.”