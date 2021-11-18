Suspected serial killer Perez Reed charged with 2 murders at K.C. area apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A suspected serial killer is now charged with two murders at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged Perez Reed, 25, with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Damon Irvin and Rau’daja Fairrow. Court documents show investigators believe Reed killed Washington on October 28 or 29, and Fairrow on October 29. Investigators found their bodies in apartments at Wyandotte Towers in Kansas City, Kansas last month.

Reed is also charged with the murders of four other people in the St. Louis area.

FBI agents arrested Reed in the Kansas City area and is in federal custody. Court documents show a .40-caliber handgun was in Reed’s possession when he was arrested, and it matched shell casings located at the crime scenes in question.