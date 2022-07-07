KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspected serial killer will stay behind bars, at least for now.

Perez Reed is charged with seven murders in Kansas City and St. Louis that happened late last year.

Reed waived his right to a bond review during a court hearing in Jackson County Thursday morning. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges later this month.

An FBI task force arrested Reed in Independence in November.

Reed, who is from St. Louis, is also charged in the November 2021 deadly shooting of Stephon Johnson, who was found dead in a Midtown Kansas City apartment, prosecutors say.

The 26-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device in that case.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged Reed with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Damon Irvin and Rau’daja Fairrow after a shooting at Wyandotte Towers in late October 2021.

Reed is also charged in the St. Louis County killings of 16-year-old Marnay Haynes on Sept. 13 and 40-year-old Lester Robinson on Sept. 26.

Meanwhile, in the city of St. Louis, he’s charged in the deaths of 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie on Sept. 16 and 24-year-old Carey Ross on Sept. 19.