ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway into a suspected shootout Tuesday afternoon near the St. Louis Police headquarters downtown.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tells FOX 2 that people in at least two vehicles were possibly shooting at one another before running into a nearby apartment building.

Police are investigating at the scene of the incident, though have not yet confirmed if anyone was shot. Additional details are limited at this time.

