GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that left two teens dead.

Police were called to the 300 block of Shepley Drive Saturday at around 9:30 PM for a report of a shooting. They found two teen boys suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries. They later died.

Investigators believe that a 19-year-old shot a 15-year-old and then turned the gun on himself. It is not clear what the motive for the shooting is at this time.