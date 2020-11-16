Suspected tractor thieves arrested after multi-county pursuit

DITTMER, Mo. – Two people are in custody Sunday after leading Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit for allegedly stealing a farm tractor.

According to a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 6 p.m. in the 8700 block of Canyon Lane in Dittmer. Deputies were responding to a call about two individuals in a pickup truck using a trailer to steal a farm tractor.

At some point, the deputies came across the suspected tractor thieves and the pursuit began on Highway HH. The tractor eventually fell off the trailer near De Soto.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect in the passenger seat of the truck fired three shots at the pursuing deputies but no one was injured.

The suspects eventually bailed out of the pickup on Click Road in Washington County and were taken into custody a short time later.

During the chase, the suspects veered around a bystander’s car and a deputy struck the innocent driver’s vehicle. No one was hurt.