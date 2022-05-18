CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Investigators started to notice a pattern in retail thefts in the St. Louis region. Officers with Chesterfield’s Special Enforcement Unit say many of them were being committed by the same suspects using similar methods. The string of thefts totaled around $150,000 in stolen items.

A coordinated effort between St. Louis area police departments helped track down the suspects. Officers from Ballwin, Kirkwood, St. Louis County, St. Louis, St. Charles County, Washington, Alton, and Edwardsville worked on the case. They used social media, tips, and surveillance videos to identify them. Three people were placed under arrest for the crimes.

Now Geniene Coney, 37, Terrence Cooper, 33, and Marcus Payne, 38, face charges of stealing. Coney and Payne were released without bond. Cooper’s bond is set at $150,000.