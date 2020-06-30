Suspects apprehended after chase from Dupo, IL ends in Union, MO

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO – Authorities from around the area spent more than an hour chasing a suspect from Dupo, Illinois to Union, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tells Fox 2 that this all started when the DEA was trying to serve an arrest warrant and their intended recipient took off in a late model tan Cadillac along with a woman.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spotted it near Dupo, Illinois, and says the vehicle’s plates did not belong to that car. They say the woman was driving at first but switched with the man. The Sheriff’s Office says the pair were throwing things out the window which they believed to be narcotics and rammed one of their police vehicles.

The suspect crossed over into downtown St. Louis and got to I-55 then crossed over onto I-70 then I-170 and then got back on I-270 before hopping on I-44.

At points the driver was going the wrong direction down the interstate, swerving in and out of traffic and evaded several spike strips.

Eventually, they got on Highway 50 and careened off the roadway onto East Central College’s campus where the car started smoking. Authorities anticipate both the man and the woman will face charges. They were taken to a hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.